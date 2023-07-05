NDTV India appoints Sumit Awasthi as consulting editor

Prior to his appointment at NDTV, Awasthi worked as the VP of News and Production along with anchoring the prime time show at ABP Network till 2022.
NDTV India has appointed senior journalist Sumit Awasthi in the role of consulting editor. Awasthi worked as the VP of news and production at ABP Network till December 2022. Sources placed in NDTV confirmed the development to afaqs!.
He also was the prime time anchor for ABP News. He has been working as an independent journalist since moving on from ABP.
Awasthi has been working as a journalist for close to 25 years. He has also worked with Network18, Zee News, Aaj Tak, and Indian Express. He reports in Hindi.