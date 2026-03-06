NDTV names Siddharth Narula as revenue head- NDTV 24x7 & profit brand studio

NDTV has appointed Siddharth Narula as revenue head for NDTV 24x7 and NDTV Profit Brand Studio.

Narula brings more than 25 years of experience across television and digital media, with a focus on revenue strategy and cross-platform monetisation. His work has included building commercial frameworks across television, web, social, and OTT platforms.

He previously served as chief revenue officer at Zee Digital, where he oversaw revenue operations across OTT, web, social, and publishing businesses. Before that, he was chief revenue officer at Culture Machine, managing digital operations across India, North America, and APAC.

Earlier in his career, Narula held roles across organisations, including The Walt Disney Company, Bloomberg UTV, CNBC, ESPN, Sony, and NDTV, working across broadcast strategy, digital businesses, and brand partnerships.

In his new role, Narula will oversee revenue strategy for NDTV 24x7 and NDTV Profit Brand Studio.

Announcing the appointment, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief, NDTV, said:

'As we scale NDTV 24x7 and NDTV Profit Brand Studio, revenue streams must be as intelligent and purposeful as our journalism. Siddharth brings the experience required to build long-term, innovation-led brand conversations that add value to our viewers.'

Commenting on his appointment, Siddharth Narula said: 'NDTV’s credibility offers a powerful foundation for building meaningful, trust-based brand partnerships. My focus will be on creating revenue frameworks that are future-ready, data-informed, and aligned with the integrity of the newsroom.'

The appointment comes as the network continues to expand its English news and business offerings while focusing on revenue opportunities around brand partnerships and branded content formats.