NDTV Network appoints Saurabh Goel as national revenue head- NDTV Profit

NDTV Network has appointed Saurabh Goel as national revenue head for NDTV Profit. In this role, Goel will oversee revenue strategy and advertising sales for the business news channel.

Goel moves into the role after serving as revenue head (west) at NDTV Network, where he was responsible for managing advertising revenue across regional markets. He briefly held the role of revenue head at NDTV Profit before taking on the national mandate.

Prior to joining NDTV, Goel spent over 17 years at ABP Network, most recently as group account director. During his tenure, he handled corporate advertising relationships, agency partnerships and business development across ABP News Network’s television properties.

Earlier in his career, Goel worked with ETV Network, where he handled government advertising and PSU accounts, and began his professional journey in radio advertising sales with Radio Today 93.5 FM.