NDTV Profit elevates Tamanna Inamdar to Managing Editor

NDTV Profit has elevated Tamanna Inamdar to the role of managing editor. Prior to this role, Inamdar was working as Executive Editor at the organisation.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Inamdar is a media professional with over two decades of experience. She started her career with Zee News in 2002 as a reporter. Then she joined Star News as a correspondent. Then she joined Times Now as an anchor. She worked with CNBC Awaaz for four years as a news editor/ anchor. Then she joined Bloomberg Quint as a senior editor/ lead anchor. She was also working as senior editor- policy and politics at ET Now.