NDTV ropes in Khushbu Gotecha as the region head-west for special projects

She holds a master's degree in business management and marketing and a postgraduate diploma in foreign trade.
NDTV has appointed Khushbu Gotecha as the region head - West for Special Projects. Having almost twenty years of background in the media and entertainment sector, Gotecha formerly held the position of general manager and region head at Times Network.
She is skilled in developing and implementing branded content and intellectual property projects. It is anticipated that her business relationships, industry knowledge, and strategic acumen will improve NDTV's Special Projects.
Gotecha significantly contributed at Red FM before moving to Times Television Network, focusing on creating brand solutions for content monetisation.