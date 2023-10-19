NDTV's Consulting Editor, Sanket Upadhyay moves on

In 2005, he switched to TV journalism when he joined NDTV. He later held the position of Lucknow Bureau head for NDTV's English channel, NDTV 24*7. In 2008, he moved to Delhi and became principal correspondent for the English news channel, Times Now. He dedicated more than five years to Times Now before departing in 2014, holding the role of deputy news editor upon his exit. In the same year, he joined the India Today Group as output incharge. During his time there, Upadhyay hosted the popular show "First Up."