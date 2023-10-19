NDTV's Consulting Editor, Sanket Upadhyay moves on

Prior to this, he worked as Deputy Executive Editor for CNN News 18.
Sanket Upadhyay, a seasoned journalist and Consulting Editor at NDTV, has officially resigned from his position. Upadhyay's departure comes after more than four years with the news organisation. Prior to his tenure at NDTV, he worked as deputy executive editor for CNN News 18.
Upadhyay began his journalism career in 2002 with the Indo Asian News Service (IANS). Afterward, he joined the Hindustan Times in Jaipur, serving as the City Reporter for two years.
In 2005, he switched to TV journalism when he joined NDTV. He later held the position of Lucknow Bureau head for NDTV's English channel, NDTV 24*7. In 2008, he moved to Delhi and became principal correspondent for the English news channel, Times Now. He dedicated more than five years to Times Now before departing in 2014, holding the role of deputy news editor upon his exit. In the same year, he joined the India Today Group as output incharge. During his time there, Upadhyay hosted the popular show "First Up."