NDTV’s Revenue Head Gaurav Dewani steps down

Gaurav Dewani has stepped down from NDTV, where he served as revenue head since December 2023. In his role, he led the content business, working across TV, on-ground and digital platforms to build brand-led content solutions across the network’s general and business news properties.

During his tenure, Dewani and his team were associated with several branded initiatives like Dettol Banega Swasth India, Samarth by Hyundai and many more.

Prior to NDTV, Dewani was with Times Network, where he worked as senior vice president and earlier as vice president & national sales head, overseeing large IPs and monetisation across television and digital portfolios.

He has also held leadership roles at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, CA-Media under the Chernin Asia banner, The Walt Disney Company, Network18 Media & Investments Limited and Hindustan Times, building experience across ad sales, branded content and IP-led revenue models.

His next move is yet to be announced.