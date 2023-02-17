Neal Mohan to head YouTube after long-time chief Susan Wojcicki steps down

He, until this elevation, was the Alphabet-owned video platform’s chief product officer.
Neal Mohan is the new CEO of YouTube after Susan Wojcicki, the CEO since February 2014 announced she is taking a step back to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about.”
He’d come over to Google back after it acquired DoubleClick in 2007 and has over the years climbed the ladder to become SVP of Display and Video Ads and YouTube’s chief product officer in 2015.
“… he has set up a top-notch product and UX team, played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform,” said Wojcicki in her personal update published on the YouTube blog.
She joined Google 25 years ago in 1998 and has over the years “done many things” like managed marketing, co-created Google Image Search, led Google’s first Video and Book search, as well as early parts of AdSense’s creation, worked on the YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions, served as SVP of Ads.