Neel Pandya appointed as Head of the ISA Media Forum

Neel Pandya, national media & digital head at L’OREAL India, will lead the ISA Media Forum. This was announced in a meeting of the Media Forum held on November 04, 2020. The ISA Chairman, CEO, Secretary General and other members of the Forum welcomed Neel to this role.
The ISA plays a key role in the Industry with say on mattersthataffect advertisers. In all that we do, the ISA Media Forum has a significantrole to play. As members would be aware, this forum meets periodically to take stock of and deliberate on industry developments that affect advertisers.
We are confident that Neel from his varied experience across sectors & functions would add considerable value through the media forum to the ISA.