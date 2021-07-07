Neel Pandya joins AI start-up, Pyxis One as CEO, APAC

In his new role, Neel will take over the APAC business to strategize and expand operations to manage and navigate Pyxis in APAC. Neel’s expertise will help Pyxis enhance current processes and protocols to build the future roadmap for the APAC region. He will also play a pivotal role in ramping up hiring for Pyxis One across departments which include marketing, sales, and operations. He will also be spearheading an initiative to build a community of AI experts within Pyxis. The initiative will include hiring the best data scientists and AI tech experts, across APAC and North America. Pyxis is looking at boosting their hiring by 30% under Neel’s leadership, this year.