Neeman’s appoints Amit Phutane as its new chief business officer

He made the move from Duroflex where he was its AVP and and business head of D2C and growth.
Footwear brand Neeman’s has appointed Amit Phutane as its new chief business officer.
Phutane, before the move, was AVP and business head of D2C and growth at Duroflex. In a career spanning 23 years, he has worked at places such as Bombay Dyeing, Ola, Kansai Nerolac, Essar, and The Walt Disney Company.
In his new role at Neeman’s, he is responsible for leading the business with revenue and P&L ownership, leveraging his extensive experience to drive sustainable growth and maximize profits.
Neeman's co-founder and COO, Amar Preet Singh, commented, "Amit's addition to the Neeman’s team reaffirms our commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are excited to embark on this new chapter with Amit leading our business endeavours."