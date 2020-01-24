Neeraj Bassi to move on from Publicis India

Publicis Worldwide India has today announced that Neeraj Bassi, Chief Strategy Officer & Managing Partner has decided to move on. Neeraj would be venturing out to pursue other opportunities. He will be with the agency till the end of March 2020.
Neeraj joined Publicis Worldwide, India in late 2018 and has been instrumental in providing strategy and direction to a number of brands at the agency. Under his stewardship, brands have been able to harness future-facing ideas that have helped them succeed even through challenging times.
Thanking Neeraj for his role and contribution to the overall growth of the agency, Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis Worldwide, India said: “Neeraj has played a critical role in helping build a strong culture of futuristic creative strategy at Publicis Worldwide India. He's a great business partner and I’d like to thank him for all he's done for us. I wish him the very best in all his future endeavours."
Sharing his sentiment on his tenure at the agency, Neeraj said: “The past 16 months at Publicis India have been really enriching and fulfilling to say the least. We were able to put in place a well-oiled planning function and I have my colleagues and clients to thank for in helping me drive this function. I’d also like to thank Srija and Ajay for their support during my tenure here and I look forward to taking along great learnings from my stint here and imbibing them in my future endeavors.”