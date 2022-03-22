Neeraj Khanna joins Josh Talks’ as Board of Directors

Khanna will be working closely with the leadership team and provide strategic guidance, propelling Josh Talks on its growth path.
Josh Talks, one of India’s largest regional content and upskilling platforms, has announced the appointment of Neeraj Khanna as its Non-Executive Director. As Josh Talks scales up, Neeraj will provide strategic input to guide the organisation in its next phase of growth.
An industry veteran, Neeraj brings on board over 25 years of rich industry experience across the telecom, aviation, IT-BPO, and hospitality sectors. Among successful stints as the Head of Outsourcing at BT, CEO & MD at ClientLogic, COO at Mphasis, and Assistant Vice President at GE Capital. He is also the Co-Founder and Director of Spark Career Mentors, a company that guides students at every step of their college and career.
Speaking on the appointment, Shobhit Banga, co-founder, Josh Talks, said, “Neeraj has been a mentor to me since a very young age. I have always been inspired by his work ethic and his zeal to achieve excellence. Bringing him on board is a matter of pride for me. I look forward to learning from his vast experience and working together to make Josh a household name in India.”
Neeraj Khanna said, “I am excited to work with Josh Talks to build a business that is not just billion dollars in valuation but also creates value for the next billion users. They are shaping the future of Bharat and I am thrilled to be a part of it and work closely with Shobhit and Supriya to make their vision a reality”.
Sharing about the organisation’s future plans, Shobhit added, “In less than two years, we have scaled both our products, Josh Talks and Josh Skills, at a rapid pace. In the next six months, our focus is to enhance our tech and product capabilities while expanding our leadership team to facilitate this growth.”