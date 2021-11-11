Neeraj Sharma, Former Country Manager at Mobvista joins Globale Media as VP, Global Busines

As a part of the leadership team at Mobvista, Neeraj has a wealth of insight and experience within the performance marketing industry. In his previous role at Mobvista, he has successfully defined GTM strategy for the Indian subcontinent, Middle East & Africa, led business growth and marketing initiatives, and represented the company at various platforms and industry events. In 2020 he was also felicitated by World Marketing Congress and CMO Asia as one of the 100 smartest Digital Marketing Leaders.