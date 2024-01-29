Neeraj Sharma moves on from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

He was working as senior vice president, strategy.
Neeraj Sharma, the senior vice president of strategy at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, has departed after approximately 2 years with the company. He was based out of the agency's Mumbai office and was working with Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer. His next move is not known yet.
During his two-year tenure at the agency, Sharma worked with brands like JioMart, Greenpanel, Renault, and Nivea. Neeraj announced this transition via a post on LinkedIn.
Neeraj started his professional stint with Draft FCB Ulka and has since worked across numerous agencies including DDB Mudra, Rediffusion and Ogilvy’s 82.5. In a career spanning over 17 years, Neeraj has worked on global brands like Johnson & Johnson, Piaggio, Neutrogena, Franklin Templeton, Kraft Heinz, Cipla and Indian iconic brands like Bisleri, BoroPlus, ACC Cements and Parle.