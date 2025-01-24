Neha Bahl Gujral joins Apple India as Partner Marcom

Neha Bahl Gujral has joined Apple India as Partner Marcom for India. Prior to this role, Gujral was working with Savills India as head of marketing and communications.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gujral brings experience and expertise in marketing, communications and brand building across diverse industries within the B2B and B2C domains. With over 20 years of experience in this field, she holds a BBA in marketing and pursued her post graduation in Advertising from MICA.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Samsung Electronics, HP, National Geographic, Microsoft Corporation India, Webchutney, and more.