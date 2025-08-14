Neha Barjatya moves on from Google India

Neha Barjatya, marketing director at Google India, has stepped down after nearly 14 years with the company. In her role, she worked on brand building, product launches, large-scale marketing campaigns, and social impact initiatives.

Her projects included the first great online shopping festival, the Internet Saathi program, a decade of Google for India events, the Mr. India Pixel campaign, and Google Googlies. She was also involved in launching Pixel manufacturing in India and introducing Google’s AI model Gemini in the market.

Before joining Google, Barjatya worked with Viacom18 Media, Zee Turner, and Lintas. She has not yet announced her next role.