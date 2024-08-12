Neha Gulati elevated to vice president of marketing and growth for Domino's

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Gulati has been associated with the brand for more than two years, working as the assistant vice president of marketing and growth.
Jubilant FoodWorks has elevated Neha Gulati as the vice president of marketing and growth for Domino's. She was previously serving as the assistant vice president of marketing and growth for Domino's.
Before joining Jubilant, Gulati was working as the head of marketing at OLX Group. In the past, she has also worked with Amazon and reckitt.