Aptech appoints Neha Mavani as executive vice president

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this role, she held the position of director of marketing communications at ZEE5.
Neha Mavani has been appointed as the new executive vice president at Aptech, an Indian vocational training services provider. Before joining Aptech, she held the position of director of marketing communications at ZEE5, where she played a key role in driving the brand’s communications strategy from 2020 to 2024.
She announced the development in a LinkedIn post. Prior to her time at ZEE5, Neha was the category head of marketing at Star Indis. Her earlier experience includes a role as manager of multi screen media at Sony Entertainment from 2014 to 2016.
Neha’s career began with Dainik Bhaskar Group, where she was senior manager of brand communication from 2009 to 2014. She also worked as a PR Consultant at PR Pundit and served as assistant brand manager at Radio City India from 2007 to 2009.
With over a decade of experience in digital marketing, Neha brings a wealth of expertise in creative storytelling, strategic planning, customer acquisition, social media management, event activations, and digital advertising.