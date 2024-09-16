Neha More joins Ferrero as business head, Modern Trade

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Neha served as the head modern trade for Britannia Industries before taking up this new role.
Neha More has joined Ferrero as business head, modern trade. More brings over 14 years of experience in business development, key account management, customer marketing, digital activations, P&L management and omni channel strategy.
In her Linkedin post, Neha said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Ferrero, a company renowned for its iconic brands, global leadership and a relentless focus on innovation, quality, and people. With Ferrero's strong legacy of brand building and strategic market expansion, I am eager to contribute my expertise to drive the company’s growth initiatives and further elevate its reputation. I look forward to this incredible journey with Ferrero and to being a part of its continued success."
Prior to this, Neha served as the head modern trade for Britannia Industries. She had been with the company since 2018.
Neha holds an MBA degree from IBS Pune. Throughout her career, More has made contributions by holding sales and business positions in reputed organisations like LG Electronics, Stanley Black & Decker, Perfetti Van Melle and Britannia Industries.