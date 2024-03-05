Neha Nair gets promoted to director of corporate communications at Omnicom Media Group India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nair's expertise includes brand planning, marketing, and public relations.
According to an update on LinkedIn, Neha Nair has been promoted to the position of director of corporate communications at Omnicom Media Group India. She joined the company in September 2021 and held the position of senior manager, corporate communications.
Between 2018 and 2021, Nair worked as the marketing communications manager for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts before joining Omnicom Media Group. For the products and services offered by the brand, she was in charge of creating and carrying out the integrated marketing and communications plan.
Prior to joining Four Seasons Hotels, Nair worked for a number of companies, including The Glitch, AndBeyond.Media, Sociomantic Labs, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, and Wcities, where she was involved in brand planning, marketing, communications, and public relations.
Nair possesses more than 13 years of expertise, with a focus on communications and marketing. She graduated from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication with an MBA in public relations, advertising, and applied communication.