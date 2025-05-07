Neha Sharma Katyal joins The Trade Desk as GM - business development agency. Prior to this role, Katyal was working with Disney+ Hotstar (now JioStar) as director of agency sales.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Katyal is an experienced commercial and digital marketing executive with a strong track record of leading high-growth businesses and building top-performing teams. She has in-depth knowledge of the digital advertising ecosystem and media landscape.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Spotify, Twitter (now X), Disney Star, BBC Worldwide, and Network18 Media and Investments.