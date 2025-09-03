Neha Singh Warrier joins Amazon Ads as Lead – Content Monetisation

Neha Singh Warrier has been appointed as lead– content monetisation at Amazon Ads. She announced her new role through a LinkedIn post, expressing her excitement about the opportunity.

Prior to joining Amazon Ads, Warrier was associated with Sony Pictures Networks India for nearly four years, where she last served as associate vice president – SonyLIV Digital Ad.

Sharing her enthusiasm, Warrier said that after an incredible journey across leading global media brands, she is excited to be at the intersection of content, commerce, and technology in her new role.

Warrier brings over two decades of experience in digital advertising, content monetisation, and media sales across India’s broadcast and OTT ecosystem.

Previously, she held leadership positions at ZEE5, Mirriad, Discovery Inc, CNBC-TV18, Sony Entertainment Television, and Bennett Coleman & Co., where she focused on digital and broadcast ad sales, monetisation, and strategic client partnerships. Throughout her career, she has consistently leveraged technology and data-driven insights to enhance client engagement, revenue growth, and content-led advertising solutions.