Neo Asset Management appoints Neeraj Sanghi as the MD and operating partner

Neeraj Sanghi has joined Neo Asset Management as the managing director and operating partner to spearhead infrastructure operations and lead the build-out of Neo’s Infrastructure Platforms.
Neeraj was CEO of Highway Concessions One (HC1), from 2016 till 2024, a roads platform originally owned by Global Infrastructure Partners which was acquired by KKR in 2022. During his leadership, HC1 grew to become one of the largest roads platforms in the country.
Neeraj also established the Highway Operators Association (India), a forum for joint advocacy by fund-based road operators and was a founder president for first 5 years. In the past, he was involved in the development LNG receiving terminal project at Hazira, Gujarat with Essar. He spent 11 years with Total India, overseeing major projects such as the LNG terminal in Mumbai and the LPG Cavern Project in Visakhapatnam post which he served as chief executive officer of Essar Concessions and chief commercial officer for Essar Projects India.
With over four decades of experience across various sectors, Neeraj has a background in development, finance, project management, and operations within the infrastructure and oil & gas industries. His expertise includes business strategy, asset acquisition, JVs, investment analysis, debt finance and contract management.
Neeraj’s academic background includes a degree in electrical engineering followed by an MBA. In 2010, he furthered his education with a master’s in sustainable development. His extensive experience and leadership are expected to drive growth and strengthen the operating infrastructure team at Neo Asset Management.
"India is witnessing a massive infrastructure development push with the Government’s $1.4Tn National Infrastructure Pipeline. With over four decades of experience in the infrastructure sector, I’m excited to join Neo Asset Management to participate in this massive growth story through our investments in highways and renewable energy." said Neeraj Sanghi.
Hemant Daga, CEO of Neo Asset Management said, “We are thrilled to have Neeraj join us to manage our infrastructure operations. We are also seeing tremendous response from clients in our infrastructure income strategy and our core credit strategies, reflecting a massive demand for yield and regular income. At Neo Asset Management, we believe in the long-term and sustainable growth of infrastructure as an asset class. Neeraj's addition strengthens our capabilities to service our assets across the country.