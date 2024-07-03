Neo Asset Management appoints Neeraj Sanghi as the MD and operating partner

Hemant Daga, CEO of Neo Asset Management said, “We are thrilled to have Neeraj join us to manage our infrastructure operations. We are also seeing tremendous response from clients in our infrastructure income strategy and our core credit strategies, reflecting a massive demand for yield and regular income. At Neo Asset Management, we believe in the long-term and sustainable growth of infrastructure as an asset class. Neeraj's addition strengthens our capabilities to service our assets across the country.