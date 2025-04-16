NeoNiche appoints Nikkhil Sharma as Regional Director North

NeoNiche has recently roped in Nikkhil Sharma as the regional director-North who will be taking charge of strategy, ideation and processes towards building a new structure and new benchmarks.

With over 15 years of experience, he has worked with creative agencies, including Encompass WPP Group, Innocean Worldwide and Shobiz Havas, leaving a mark of excellence.

At Shobiz Havas, he established the automobile vertical from the ground up, he collaborates with marquee brands like Hyundai, Kia, Audi, Honda, Hero, BYD, VinFast, Mahindra, Ducati, Panasonic, Nikon & Kiran Nadar Museum Art and created an all-new experiential marketing team that now stands as one of the most acclaimed in the event space. His ability to not only acquire but also nurture long-term brand-agency relationships has been a testament to his business development acumen.

“Nikkhil Sharma brings a rare combination of strategic depth, creative vision, and a strong command over experiential marketing. His ability to build verticals from the ground up and foster long-standing brand relationships speaks volumes about his leadership. What truly sets Nikkhil apart is his deep expertise in the automobile segment — an industry that demands precision, innovation, and consistency. As we look to accelerate our growth in the North, I’m confident that his experience and energy will play a transformative role in shaping new opportunities for NeoNiche's, says Prateek N Kumar, founder and CEO at NeoNiche Integrated Solutions.

He steps down as AVP at Shobiz Havas and takes on a new challenge at NeoNiche.

“What really drew me to NeoNiche was the inspiring vision of leadership and the clear potential for growth. There was something about the energy and direction that just clicked with me. NeoNiche leadership self-driven and visionary approach really stood out, it gave me the confidence and motivation to take on the role of North Head. I’m excited to be part of this journey and contribute to what we’re building together” says Nikkhil Sharma, regional director North at NeoNiche Integrated Solutions.