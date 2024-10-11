Subscribe

Nestlé India names Mansi Khatter as head of organised trade, ecommerce & D2C

Previously, she worked as the head of ecommerce & D2C at Nestlé.

afaqs! news bureau
Mansi Khattar has taken on a new role at Nestlé India. She has been appointed as the head of organised trade, ecommerce & D2C. Khattar shared the news in a LinkedIn post.

Excited about her new role, Khattar added, "Needless to say that i look forward to another exciting journey with my Nest , my new extended team and the sales and cross functional teams, and working closely with our partners to continue to engage and win together!"

Prior to this, she has been serving as head of ecommerce & D2C at Nestlé where she managed the P&L of ecommerce with the added responsibility of building the D2C arm for Nestle in India via MyNestle.

In the past, Khattar has also worked with Accenture, PepsiCo and FieldFresh Foods.

