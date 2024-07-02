Nestlé India's Sandeep Sethi steps down as the head of the business services division

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sandeep Sethi started his career at PwC and went on to work across DLF Cements and Cereal Partners Worldwide.
On July 1, Nestle India revealed a shift in senior leadership. The company announced that Sandeep Sethi no longer holds the position of head of Nestle Business Services (NBS) division as of the end of business hours on 30 June 2024.
The movement described above is a result of the NBS Division being transferred to Nestlé Business Services India, a joint subsidiary, effective from July 1, 2024, following approval by the company's Board of Directors on February 7, 2024.
Nestle India revealed in February 2024 that they had finalised a slump sale agreement with Purina PetCare India, a Nestlé S.A. subsidiary. The agreement was scheduled to become effective on July 1, 2024, pending standard closing conditions. The agreement was worth Rs 798 million.