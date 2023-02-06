Nestle elevates Mansi Khattar to Head of E-commerce

She made this announcement via Linkedin.
Mansi Khattar has been promoted to head the e-commerce unit of Nestle. Earlier, she was the marketing head of a food category.
She made this announcement on Linkedin, and said “I'm excited to start as Head - Ecommerce at Nestlé . Super thrilled after an amazing 4 year journey in Nestle Professional Foods onto my 2nd stint here. Excited to join back sales after a long time and excited to be a part of such a dynamic ecosystem.”
In her prior role, she was responsible for category development and end-to-end P&L management for the foods business in out-of-home (HORECA).
Prior to this, she has also worked with FieldFresh Foods Private Limited, Pepsico, and Accenture.