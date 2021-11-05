Nestle's Rashi Goel joins Amazon India as Director Marketing

Goel was director - marketing and consumer communications at Nestle.
Rashi Goel, ex director - marketing and consumer communications, Nestle India has recently joined Amazon India as director of marketing. At Nestle, Goel worked for four years and led the media strategy and buying, along with brand communication across TV and digital. Additionally, she was also the business executive officer- breakfast cereals and was heading the breakfast cereals business for the South Asia cluster.
Prior to Nestle, Goel was CMO, India at Kraft Heinz Company where she worked on brands like Complan, GluconD, Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Nycil.