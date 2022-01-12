Nestlé's Tejash Chheda moves on from the company

He was working as Senior Media Manager at Nestlé.
Tejash Chedda, Nestlé's senior media manager has decided to move on from the company after a 3 year stint. At Nestlé, he worked with some of the brands like #Maggi #kitkat #nescafe #munch #polo #Nesplus. Prior to this, he worked with Star TV Network as senior manager for 5 years. He announced this move on his Linkedin profile.
A media professional with 16 years of experience, he had prior stints with Furure Group, Mudra Radar, Prachar Communications and hatsoff production in the past.