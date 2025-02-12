Netcore Cloud appoints Nishant Arora as Senior VP of Marketing

Netcore Cloud announced the appointment of Nishant Arora as senior vice president of marketing. Arora brings close to two decades of industry experience, fueling hyper growth SaaS companies to multi-billion dollar companies.

Advertisment

Arora joins Netcore Cloud from Sprinklr, where he was senior director in the marketing team. At Freshworks, he led product marketing in IT, making it the company's fastest-growing product. Before that, he handled marketing for Data and AI software at IBM.

Siddharth Gopalkrishnan, chief operating officer of Netcore Cloud, said: "Nishant Arora's impressive experience in launching and scaling high-growth SaaS products aligns perfectly with Netcore Cloud's vision. His expertise in growth marketing and product positioning will be invaluable in helping us position Netcore Cloud as a leading MarTech SaaS player, competing with the best globally. We're excited to have Nishant on board."

Nishant Arora, commenting on his appointment, said: “With more than 6,500 customers leveraging our AI-powered, and intuitive products, Netcore Cloud has been quietly disrupting the customer engagement market. I look forward to helping Netcore Cloud unlock profitable growth by strengthening our brand and accelerating demand with our innovative products. I am honored to join this incredible team.”

In his new role, Arora will focus on enhancing Netcore Cloud’s marketing efforts, driving demand generation, and creating compelling narratives that resonate with businesses across sectors.