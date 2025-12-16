Netflix appoints Dani Dudeck as chief communications officer

According to media reports, Netflix has appointed Dani Dudeck as its new chief communications officer. She will take charge on 12 January and report to co-CEO Ted Sarandos. The role has been vacant since the departure of Rachel Whetstone earlier this year.

Dudeck joins the company from Instacart, where she served as chief corporate affairs officer. Her earlier roles include senior communications positions at Zynga and MySpace.

The appointment comes as Netflix continues efforts to acquire Warner Bros. in an $82.7 billion deal. Media reports note that co-CEOs Sarandos and Greg Peters have told employees they remain 'confident' about securing regulatory approval and countering Paramount’s competing cash bid. Netflix has stated that it intends to maintain Warner Bros.’ operational structure, including its theatrical film slate, though industry observers say the deal could significantly reshape the entertainment landscape.