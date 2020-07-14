Netflix appoints new international CMO

Bozoma Saint John is Netflix's third CMO in less than a year and she will assume office from August 2020.
Bozoma Saint John has taken the reigns as Netflix's chief marketing officer. She will start work from August 2020 onwards. She will be reporting to the chief content officer Ted Sarandos.
Prior to joining Netflix, John was working as the chief marketing officer at Endeavour and worked as a chief brand officer at Uber. From 2014-2017, she worked as the Head of Global Consumer Marketing, Apple Music & iTunes.
“Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone,” Sarandos, said in a statement, reported by Variety.
“As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she’ll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers,” he says.
“I’m thrilled to join Netflix, especially at a time when storytelling is critical to our global, societal well-being,” Saint John said as reported by Variety. “I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and to continue driving engagement in the future.”
She has also worked at Pepsico in a marketing capacity. She held the post of Head of Music and Entertainment Marketing at PepsiCo between January 2011 and April 2014.