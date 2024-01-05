Netflix elevates Poornima Sharma as Head of Marketing Partnerships, India

Sharma was previously working as Partner Marketing Lead.
Netflix India has recently elevated Poornima Sharma as head of marketing partnerships. She became a part of Netflix in 2020 and previously held the role of partner marketing lead. Sharma shared this news on her LinkedIn profile.
In her prior stints, Sharma worked with Paytm Insider, the ticketing platform for festivals and events as head of brand partnerships and alliances. She also spent a year in OML Entertainment (before moving to Insider, which was a part of OML before it became a Paytm company), in the festival marketing team, where she worked on marketing for various properties including Bacardi NH7 Weekender, EDC India, and more.