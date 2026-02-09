Netflix elevates Rekha Rane to director- films & series marketing

Rekha Rane has taken on a new role as director, Films and Series Marketing at Netflix India. She shared the update through a LinkedIn post earlier this month.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director, Films and Series Marketing at Netflix India.”

Rane has been with Netflix for over seven years and was most recently head – Brand & Slate Marketing, where she led brand and slate marketing efforts for India across films, series, licensed content and newer initiatives such as games.

Earlier, she served as manager, Original Films and Series Marketing, where she worked on the go-to-market strategy and IP creation for titles including Guns and Gulaabs, Kaala Paani, The Railway Men and The Great Indian Kapil Show. She has also held roles spanning product discovery, promotion and integrated marketing during her tenure at Netflix.

Before joining Netflix, Rane worked at Amazon for over three years across brand marketing roles, contributing to national and regional campaigns and the launch of Prime Video India. Her earlier experience includes roles at Reliance Brands, Leo Burnett Group and Orange in the UK, where she worked across retail sales and marketing functions.

Rane is based in India and will continue to work in an on-site capacity.