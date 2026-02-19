Netflix expands Deep Chhabria's role to lead creative for APAC

Deep Chhabria has been elevated as the APAC creative lead for Netflix. He was earlier the creative lead for India, South East Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Chhabria has been with Netflix for over four years now. In his previous role, he has executed some iconic brand partnerships for the streaming platform, including Stranger Things 5 X Instamart, Ba***ds of Bollywood with boAT and Airtel, Squid Game 2 with Knorr, 5 Star, Swiggy, etc., and 4700 BC X Netflix. He has also been behind some key distribution partnerships like Netflix on Vi and Airtel Prepaid.

With around 14 years of experience, Chhabria has worked across several creative agencies including BBH India, Ogilvy & Mather, Saatchi & Saatchi and many more.

Chhabria is also a tutor at Miami Ad School in Mumbai and his students have won awards across major shows including Portfolio nights, One Show and D&AD. He is also a stand up comedian and has performed more than 500 gigs in India and the US. He has also featured on Comedy Central in India.