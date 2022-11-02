Netflix hires 5 Advertising Executives ahead of Ad-Supported Subscription Launch

The advertising team, led by Jeremi Gorman has brought on new hires from Amazon, TikTok and YouTube.
As the streaming giant is ready to launch its ad-supported subscription tier on Nov. 3 , the company has hired five new executives to its advertising team.
The advertising team led by Jeremi Gorman, Netflix’s president of worldwide advertising will include executives from Amazon, YouTube and TikTok, as well as additional poaches from Snap and their appointments will be effective from November 14. Julie DeTraglia, who was recently the global head of sports strategy and research at Amazon has been appointed as VP Ads measurement strategy.
At the senior director level, GroupM’s Adam Gerber who has previously held executive roles at Essence and Disney/ABC Television Group will join Netflix as senior director for client development. Julie Green, TikTok’s director of global business solutions, is now senior director for vertical sales, while Nicole Sabatini, the director of product marketing for YouTube’s ads marketing division is now senior director for advertising partner solutions.