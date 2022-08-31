Netflix hires ad executives from Snap

Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor have been roped in to develop global ad strategy and lead sales team.
Netflix Inc has hired two executives from Snapchat to lead its advertising sales team.
Netflix confirmed it hired Snap's chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, as its new president of worldwide advertising. It also brought in Snap's vice president of ad sales, Peter Naylor, in the same role at the streaming service.
The streaming giant is in the process of building an ad-supported version of the company's streaming service, which is expected to launch next year.
"You have two executives that are incredibly well positioned to help Netflix move quickly," said LightShed Partners partner Rich Greenfield. "They have incredible relationships with brands and advertisers who will want to advertise on Netflix."
Gorman has previously worked with Amazon for six years. She joinedSnap in 2018, at a time when the service was losing executives. Her arrival was seen as bringing credibility to Snap's ad-sales business.
Naylor served as Hulu's senior vice president of ad sales for six years before joining Snap in 2020. He attempted to help Snap capture more television ad dollars.
Snap confirmed the executive departures but declined to comment further. Netflix has been assembling the pieces to launch a less-expensive version of its streaming service with commercials. In July, it announced a partnership with Microsoft to provide ad technology. The new executives will bring established relationships with advertisers looking to advertise on Netflix.
"It sends a message that Netflix is really serious about building an ad business quickly," Greenfield said.