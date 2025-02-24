Netflix India appoints Aneesha Mukhopadhaya as Consumer Insights Lead

Aneesha Mukhopadhaya has joined Netflix India as consumer insights lead. Prior to this role, Mukhopadhaya was working with Amazon as research and insights lead for Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisment

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Mukhopadhaya comes with over a decade of experience in research, analytics, and brand strategy. From FMCG to entertainment, her expertise spans consumer behaviour, digital analytics, and marketing strategy.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like McCann Erickson, Kantar, and Unilever.