Netflix India elevates Pritish Wesley as head, creative marketing production

He was previously campaign operations manager at Netflix India.
Netflix India has recently elevated Pritish Wesley as head of creative marketing production. He was previously working as campaign operations manager, where he worked with the marcomm teams to strategise, ideate and produce marketing campaigns for Netflix's content. Wesley joined the streaming giant in 2018 as marketing creative producer.
With over 13 years of work experience in the media and advertising industry in India, Wesley has, in the past, worked with agencies like Ogilvy & Mather, DDB Mudra, McCann Erickson and the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group. He has primary experience in account management, with a short stint in planning.
Wesley has worked with clients across industries and categories, such as entertainment, FMCG, alcohol, retail, automobiles, real estate and infrastructure, technology, DTH dish TV service providers, fashion and jewellery.