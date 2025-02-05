Netflix India elevates Swati Sharma as Director- Unscripted

Swati Sapna has been elevated to director- Unscripted at Netflix India. In her expanded role, she will lead content and strategy for Unscripted shows and documentaries while continuing to oversee the commissioning of South Indian original series.

She shared the news through a LinkedIn post.

She joined Netflix in 2020 as manager for Unscripted and South Originals, playing a key role in several acclaimed projects, including Vir Das: Landing, The Romantics, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, among others.

With over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Sharma has established herself as a seasoned leader. Before Netflix, she held leadership positions at Viacom18, BBC Studios, Wizcraft International, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony Pictures Networks India, and Times Global Broadcasting Co. (Times Now), among others.