Netflix India PR director Serena Menon steps down

Serena Menon, director of public relations at Netflix India, has announced her departure from the video streaming platform, sharing the update in a LinkedIn post.

“These years have shaped me in more ways than I can begin to count, or fully express gratitude for. I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to build, lead and grow here alongside some of the sharpest teams in the business, and to help craft narratives that will endure well beyond my time,” Menon wrote.

A journalist turned communications professional, Menon spent nearly seven and a half years at Netflix. Before that, she spent two years at Elle Magazine, first as an associate and later as managing editor, and over seven years at Hindustan Times.