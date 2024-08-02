Netflix India ropes in Mahima Kaul as director- public policy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, Kaul served as the director of public policy for Bumble in the APAC region.
Mahima Kaul joins Netflix to lead public policy in India. She shared the news in a LinkedIn post.
Kaul expressed, "Absolutely delighted to have joined Netflix today to lead public policy in India - after considerable time spent in social media/apps, I am really excited about the challenges and opportunities ahead for OTTs and streaming services, and the broader (structural) policy work ahead of us."
Kaul began her career as a researcher at the Center for Policy Research and went on to work with Orion Publishing, The Indian Express, NewsX, the Digital Empowerment Foundation, the Observer Research Foundation, and Twitter.
At Bumble, she led the company's efforts in Australia on dating app safety regulations, including Voluntary Codes for Dating Apps. She also helped shape policy positions on AI-enabled harm, 'safety by design,' and ensured compliance across different jurisdictions while representing Bumble in the media.
As the head of public policy and Government partnerships for India at Twitter, Kaul managed the company's relationships with policymakers, elected officials, government agencies, and NGOs in India, and directed policy programs in these areas.