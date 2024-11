Chetan Jhawar joins Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios as the lead for Hindi original movies. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Advertisment

Before this role, Jhawar worked at Netflix for five years, most recently as the manager for international original films. Chetan started his career in 2008 as creative intern for Leo Burnett and throughout his career he has worked with organisations like Red Chillies Entertainment, Star TV Network, ALT Balaji and more.