Netflix names Shweta Poojari as Head of Communications

Prior to this, she was associated with Disney+ Hotstar as head of PR and Publicity.
Netflix has onboarded Shweta Poojari as head of communications. This is her second stint at the streaming giant after working with it from 2018 to 2022.
Poojari announced her move on LinkedIn.
Poojari has also worked with agencies and corporates such as Netflix, Inox Leisure, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony PIX and AXN India, Avian Media, LINOpinion-The Lowe Lintas Public Relations Division, Good Relations India and Buzz PR- Sister Concern of Perfect Relations.