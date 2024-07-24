Netflix onboards Alain Tascan as the president of its games division

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Netflix appoints Alain Tascan as the president of its games division. Tascan recently served as the executive vice president of game development at Epic Games. In his new role, Tascan will report directly to Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters, as reported by Variety.
Netflix launched its gaming division in November 2021 and has since acquired four game studios: Night School, Boss Fight, Next Games, and Spry Fox. The company is also developing two internal studios, located in Southern California and Helsinki.
Before joining Epic, Tascan established Ubisoft and EA's Montreal studios, contributing to titles such as “Army of Two,” “Need for Speed: Nitro,” and “Batman Vengeance.” He also founded and served as CEO of Umi Games, the developer behind “Family Feud Live” for mobile.
Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said, “Alain brings over 30 years of experience in global video game development, production, licensing and building studios. He has a passion for making great games and a proven track record of taking bold creative bets. We’re thrilled to have him leading Netflix Games.”
Tascan added, “In an ever-evolving entertainment landscape, Netflix has continually demonstrated an unparalleled ability to innovate and captivate audiences worldwide. I am honored and thrilled to build on the remarkable foundation that the talented games team here has laid, and I firmly believe that Netflix is uniquely positioned to redefine the future of gaming.”