Netflix's Shweta Poojari joins Disney+Hotstar as Head, Public Relations and Publicity

At Netflix, she was looking after Publicity
Shweta Poojari from Netflix has recently joined Disney+Hotstar as head of public relations and publicity.She was with Netflix for more than 3 years and looked after Publicity. She announced this move on her LinkedIn profile. Prior to Netflix, Shweta was with Inox Leisure as general manager and lead, corporate communications. Shweta has also worked with Sony Pictures Entertainment as public relations and media associate.
A Communications specialist, Shweta has also worked with Avian Media, LINOpinion, Good Relation and BuzzPR in the past.