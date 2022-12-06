Netflix’s Tara Kapur joins Duolingo

Kapur was lead, Series Marketing at Netflix India and was associated with the OTT platform for three years.
Tara Kapur has joined the language learning app Duolingo as India marketing head, Duolingo English Test, she made this announcement via Linkedin.
Prior to this role, she was the co-lead series marketing at Netflix India for 3 years.
Kapur shared this news via Linkedin and added, “It might be freezing cold in Pittsburgh, but that didn’t stop Duolingo from giving me the warmest welcome as I visited the headquarters for my first week at my new job. Education and learning have always been something that I’ve been passionate about, and I’m so excited to be leading the marketing efforts for Duolingo English Test in India, and working closely with Jeffrey Tousignant, Carrie Wang and the rest of the incredible team at Duo.”
She joined Netflix India as a position of social marketing manager in 2020 and then elevated to films and series marketing manager. And then, finally she went to become leader, series marketing.
Prior to joining Netflix India, Kapur has worked with vice media, Supari Studios, Times Network and more. She was also the founding member and content head at Vitamin Stree.