Netflix’s Tara Kapur joins Duolingo

Kapur shared this news via Linkedin and added, “It might be freezing cold in Pittsburgh, but that didn’t stop Duolingo from giving me the warmest welcome as I visited the headquarters for my first week at my new job. Education and learning have always been something that I’ve been passionate about, and I’m so excited to be leading the marketing efforts for Duolingo English Test in India, and working closely with Jeffrey Tousignant, Carrie Wang and the rest of the incredible team at Duo.”

