Network18 has appointed Shobit Arora as the national head of connected TV for CNN News 18, CNBC Tv18, and CNBC Awaaz. Prior to this, Arora was working with India Today as DGM- Connected Tv.

Arora comes with over 14 years of experience, throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Oracle and BTVI.

He began his career in 2008 as an assistant manager at Bennett Coleman & Co. (Times Group), where he worked for nine years.