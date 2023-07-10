Network 18 ropes in Javed Sayed as Chief Content & Strategy Officer for Moneycontrol

Prior to this, Sayed headed national news operations at Economic Times.
Javed Sayed has been appointed as Chief Content & Strategy Officer of Moneycontrol. Prior to this, Sayed headed national news operations at Economic Times and was also responsible for the print-digital integration as Associate Executive Editor. He was also part of the founding team of Times Group’s business channel ET NOW.
An internal email sent by Rahul Joshi, MD & editor-in-chief of Network18 read, “A passionate newshound, Javed cut his teeth in corporate reporting in the 1990s before rising through the ranks to become Bureau Chief, Resident Editor and the Head of News. Along the way, he helped me launch the business channel ET Now and also oversaw ET online.”
"An empathetic leader, he has built a reputation of being a ‘reporter’s’ editor, a moniker that will be attested by those who have worked with him and have witnessed his excitement for a good scoop."
As the email stated, Javed grew up in an academic household and studied history at St Stephens College. Later he did an MBA from IMT.